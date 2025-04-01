Shaedon Sharpe News: Leads in scoring in double-double

Sharpe recorded 33 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 win over Atlanta.

Sharpe provided a big lift offensively and on the glass in Tuesday's battle, leading all Portland players in scoring and free throws made while finishing as one of two players with a double-double in a winning effort. Sharpe has recorded a double-double twice this season, the other taking place March 3. Sharpe has now surpassed the 30-point mark in four appearances.