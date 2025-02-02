Shaedon Sharpe News: Leads second unit in victory

Sharpe ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 victory over the Suns.

Sharpe logged his third consecutive contest with 16-plus points, leading the bench in scoring during the blowout win. The 21-year-old has operated off the bench in each of the club's last eight outings, averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.5 assists across 28.0 minutes per game. Sharpe has shot only 42.6 percent from the field in that eight-game span, though he has still shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per contest.