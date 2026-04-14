Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Limited role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:57pm

Sharpe had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Tournament victory over the Suns.

Sharpe exceeded 20 minutes for the first time since returning from a 27-game absence due to a leg injury. While he does appear to be trending in the right direction, it is clear the Trail Blazers are taking a cautious approach. Based on what we have seen in his three games since getting back on the floor, expect to see Sharpe flirting with 25 minutes sooner rather than later.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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