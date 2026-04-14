Shaedon Sharpe News: Limited role continues
Sharpe had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Tournament victory over the Suns.
Sharpe exceeded 20 minutes for the first time since returning from a 27-game absence due to a leg injury. While he does appear to be trending in the right direction, it is clear the Trail Blazers are taking a cautious approach. Based on what we have seen in his three games since getting back on the floor, expect to see Sharpe flirting with 25 minutes sooner rather than later.
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