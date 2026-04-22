Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Limited role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:05pm

Sharpe amassed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sharpe continues to handle limited playing time since returning from a two-month absence due to a left fibula stress reaction. Dating back to the regular season, the fourth-year swingman has played 22 minutes or fewer in each of his past five games and may be stuck with a workload restriction until he becomes further removed from such a significant injury.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago