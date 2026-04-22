Shaedon Sharpe News: Limited role continues
Sharpe amassed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Sharpe continues to handle limited playing time since returning from a two-month absence due to a left fibula stress reaction. Dating back to the regular season, the fourth-year swingman has played 22 minutes or fewer in each of his past five games and may be stuck with a workload restriction until he becomes further removed from such a significant injury.
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