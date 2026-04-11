Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Logs 15 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sharpe accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Clippers.

Sharpe returned to action after a 28-game absence and received a sizable minute restriction. If he can reach 100 percent in the coming days, his insertion should provide an essential boost to production. The move will likely send Scoot Henderson to the bench and reinstall Jrue Holiday at point guard.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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