Shaedon Sharpe News: Logs three triples in defeat
Sharpe chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.
Sharpe reached the double-digit mark in points for the sixth consecutive matchup Thursday. In that six-game span, the 21-year-old has averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest. Despite some overall struggles shooting the rock, the third-year swingman was fairly efficient from beyond the arc against the Lakers, logging his 16th outing with three or more triples.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now