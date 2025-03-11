Shaedon Sharpe News: Nearly triple-doubles

Sharpe racked up nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Warriors.

Sharpe just narrowly missed out on what would've been his first career triple-double. He's been on an impressive run for Portland over his last 10 games, posting averages of 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers. More shots could continue to fall into his lap as well with Jerami Grant now battling a right knee issue.