Shaedon Sharpe News: Not starting vs. Chicago

Sharpe is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

The Blazers are tweaking their lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back set due to the absence of Anfernee Simons (elbow) and the return of Deni Avdija. Sharpe should still see sizable minutes off the bench and play a significant role on offense whenever he's on the court.