Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Pops for 23 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Sharpe amassed 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 128-109 victory over the Nuggets.

The third-year guard continues to supply consistent production as part of the starting five. Sharpe has started 12 straight games and scored in double digits in 11 of them, averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch. If there's been one blemish on his starting stint, it's been his long-range accuracy. Sharpe is shooting just 26.5 percent from beyond the arc during those dozen contests.

