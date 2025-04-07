Shaedon Sharpe News: Posts massive double-double

Sharpe registered 21 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over San Antonio.

This was one of Sharpe's best performances of the season. This was his fourth game of the campaign with at least six assists, and his third game with double-digit rebounds. The Trail Blazers have been extremely shorthanded lately, so the high usage could continue to be a trend for Sharpe with three games remaining in the regular season.