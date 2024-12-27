Fantasy Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe News: Pours in 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Sharpe registered 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 win over Utah.

Sharpe's shot was dialed in during the narrow win. He sunk a season-high five three-pointers, and outscored every player in the first unit. Sharpe's results will sometimes correlate directly to Anfernee Simons, and his teammate's uninspiring performance required Sharpe to pick up the slack.

