Shaedon Sharpe News: Pours in 27 points
Sharpe registered 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 win over Utah.
Sharpe's shot was dialed in during the narrow win. He sunk a season-high five three-pointers, and outscored every player in the first unit. Sharpe's results will sometimes correlate directly to Anfernee Simons, and his teammate's uninspiring performance required Sharpe to pick up the slack.
