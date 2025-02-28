Fantasy Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:29pm

Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is coming off a career-best performance Wednesday, as he recorded 36 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during a 129-121 victory over the Wizards. He'll move to a starting role due to the absence of Deni Avdija (quadriceps).

