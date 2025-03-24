Shaedon Sharpe News: Puts up 23 points in loss
Sharpe finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 loss to the Celtics.
The Trail Blazers looked surprisingly competitive in this matchup against the Celtics, and Sharpe was a big reason why Portland put up a fight. Sharpe has surpassed the 15-point mark in six games in a row, averaging 19.5 points and shooting 46.5 percent from the floor in that stretch. His role as one of the Blazers' most reliable scoring weapons is not under any threat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now