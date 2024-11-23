Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 13 points in loss Friday

Sharpe notched 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 116-88 loss to the Rockets.

The Trail Blazers looked outmatched from start to finish in this matchup, and while Sharpe did what he could to provide an offensive boost, he struggled to get into a rhythm. Even though the 13 points were a team-high mark, this is not the kind of production fantasy managers want from the 21-year-old guard. However, he had cracked the 20-point mark in his previous three contests, so there's a chance this was nothing more than an off night.