Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 19 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:43am

Sharpe ended Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes.

Even though the Trail Blazers suffered another loss, Sharpe bounced back admirably after a 10-point effort in the blowout loss to the Jazz on Friday. The former Kentucky alum has been one of the most consistent scoring weapons for a struggling Blazers team this season. He's averaging 18.5 points per game across 14 starts, though he could use an uptick in efficiency since he's making just 42.9 percent of his shots, including a meager 29.7 percent from deep.

