Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 22 points in defeat

Sharpe produced 22 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss to Miami.

The 21-year-old finished as Portland's second-leading scorer behind Anfernee Simons (28 points), albeit in a losing effort. Sharpe struggled with efficiency in the loss, though he did record 20-plus points for the 13th time this season. Over his last five outings, the third-year pro has averaged 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.