Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores season-high 37 points
Sharpe recorded 37 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime loss to Utah.
The Blazers suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Jazz on Wednesday, but there's no doubt Sharpe turned heads with his play and was among the top producers in Wednesday's 10-game slate. This is the sixth time Sharpe has surpassed the 30-point mark this season, though it's also the third time he does it since the beginning of April. Sharpe is ending the season on a heater with averages of 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in five April contests.
