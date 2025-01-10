Shaedon Sharpe News: Solid with 22 points in loss

Sharpe racked up 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to Dallas.

Although Portland's defense gave away the win, Sharpe was effective with a team-high 22 points. Sharpe has failed to reach double-digit scoring only twice this season. and he extended a 20-plus point streak to three games in the defeat. The third-year pro is on pace to beat most of his previous seasonal averages, and his current average of 18.1 points over 29 games is 2.2 points higher than his 2023-24 result.