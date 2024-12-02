Shaedon Sharpe News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Sharpe ended with 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 loss to Dallas.

Anfernee Simons led the way for the Trail Blazers in this loss, but Sharpe delivered an impressive stat line as well, making his presence felt in other areas outside of just scoring. Sharpe is believed to be one of the long-term building blocks of the Blazers roster, and he's scored in double digits in each of his last 10 appearances, averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that span.