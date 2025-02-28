Shaedon Sharpe News: Team-high 25 points in start

Sharpe had 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.

On the heels of dropping a career-high 36 points in Wednesday's win over Washington, Sharpe was rewarded with his first start since Jan. 18 and led the team in scoring Friday. The 2022 first-rounder has been effective as a scorer in a starting role, averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes over his last eight appearances in Portland's first unit. If both Deni Avdija (quad) and Jerami Grant (knee) remain sidelined Sunday in Cleveland, Sharpe could remain in the starting lineup.