Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 3:38pm

Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the second leg of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set on Friday due to a sprain. He wasn't on the original injury report the Thunder submitted, but complained of soreness in his wrist Friday morning. If he's unable to play Sunday, Aaron Wiggins could see another start after scoring 12 points with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two triples in 23 minutes Friday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
