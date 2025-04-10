Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander (shin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second straight matchup and is officially listed out with a shin contusion, though it would seem his team is making sure the star guard is getting plenty of rest heading into the postseason. Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell should be in line for plenty of opportunities Friday in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

