Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Won't go Friday
Gilgeous-Alexander (shin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second straight matchup and is officially listed out with a shin contusion, though it would seem his team is making sure the star guard is getting plenty of rest heading into the postseason. Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell should be in line for plenty of opportunities Friday in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
