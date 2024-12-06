Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Another 30-point performance

Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 30 points (11-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 win over the Raptors.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder on offense in another blowout victory, and this performance extended what has been a very productive stretch for the star point guard. He's scored at least 30 points in five of his last six outings, averaging 32.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in that span while also shooting 52.2 percent from the field.