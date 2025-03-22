Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Another 30-point performance

Gilgeous-Alexander logged 30 points (13-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 141-106 win over the Hornets.

Gilgeous-Alexander made history with this performance Friday, as he became the fifth player in NBA history to record 63 straight appearances with at least 20 points, joining Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant and Oscar Robertson. This adds another layer to the impressive season the star floor general has had, and he seems well on his way to winning the MVP award for the first time in his career. The numbers back him, but what he's done in March is genuinely remarkable. Over nine appearances this month, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 36.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and a combined 2.2 steals-plus-blocks per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from deep and 94.8 percent from the charity stripe.