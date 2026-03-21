Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Another 40-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander generated 40 points (17-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes of Saturday's 132-111 win over the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit the 40-point milestone for the second time in three games, and his 17 made field goals tied his season high. In nine games this month, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.3 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 34.2 minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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