Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Another efficient outing Friday

Gilgeous-Alexander registered 31 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Friday's 135-119 win over Atlanta.

Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the Thunder in scoring Friday, and he has shot at least 50.0 percent from the floor in four straight games. He entered Friday's game averaging 9.0 free-throw attempts per game, but he didn't see his first attempt from the charity stripe until the 5:51 mark in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander ends the month of February having averaged 31.7 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.3 minutes per game.