Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Another stellar performance
Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 41 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Grizzlies.
The Thunder cruised to a 17-point victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday, and has been the case in recent games, Gilgeous-Alexander played a prominent role in another victory for OKC. The star floor general, who has been one of the best fantasy performers all season long, has been on a tear since the end of the All-Star break. He's averaging 34.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now