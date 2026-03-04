Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Cleared to play
Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Oklahoma City's franchise player was given a maintenance day Tuesday against the Bulls, but he's back in action this time around. With this news, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain will likely see less usage for the Thunder.
