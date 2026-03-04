Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Oklahoma City's franchise player was given a maintenance day Tuesday against the Bulls, but he's back in action this time around. With this news, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain will likely see less usage for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
