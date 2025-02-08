Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Collects 25 against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 7:45am

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 25 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 14-14 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-109 victory over the Raptors.

The 26-year-old guard posted strong numbers against his hometown club, but that's nothing new -- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 23.2 points with a 52.0 FG% in 11 career games against the Raptors. SGA has scored at least 25 points in an incredible 19 straight appearances dating back to Dec. 29, averaging 35.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.7 threes and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.

