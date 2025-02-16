Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Cools off in ASG final

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 6:02 of court time during Chuck's Global Stars' 41-25 loss to Shaq's OGs in the final round of the All-Star Game Tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander paced Team Chuck in their first-round victory over Team Kenny, connecting on all five of his field-goal attempts and finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block over 7:10 of playing time, but he wasn't able to carry that momentum into the finals. Now that the All-Star Game is over, Gilgeous-Alexander, fellow All-Star Jalen Williams and the Thunder will look expand on their eight-game cushion at the top of the Western Conference standings, starting with Friday's game against the Jazz.