Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Double-doubles with three stocks
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points (7-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Timberwolves.
Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a sluggish start offensively, as he had just 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting through the first three quarters of play. However, he got hot during the fourth and dropped in 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting during the final frame to keep his streak of 20-point games going. It wasn't Gilgeous-Alexander's best offensive outing, but he shined as a defender and playmaker while helping the Thunder earn their eighth straight victory.
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