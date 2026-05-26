Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops 32 points in Game 5 win
Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 32 points (7-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 16-17 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-114 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander got off to an extremely slow start in this one, shooting 1-for-5 from the field in the opening quarter. However, he got to the charity stripe early and continued to draw contact throughout the contest, knocking down a postseason-high 16 free throws. The superstar point guard also recorded a game-high nine assists and has dished out at least seven in seven straight games. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will now look ahead to Thursday's Game 6 in San Antonio, where they'll aim to punch their ticket to the Finals.
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