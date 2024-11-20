Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops 32 points in victory

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 32 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to hit paydirt with excellent stat lines despite the Thunder's inability to record wins. The seventh-year vet is right in line with his usual averages, with 28.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 15 games.