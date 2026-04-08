Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops game-high 25 in rout
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Lakers.
Only two Thunder starters scored in double digits and nine played 30 minutes in a rout, but Gilgeous-Alexander still produced a solid line by his lofty standards. The reigning MVP has drained multiple three-pointers in eight of the last 14 games, averaging 30.0 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes over that span while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More