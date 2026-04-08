Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops game-high 25 in rout

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Lakers.

Only two Thunder starters scored in double digits and nine played 30 minutes in a rout, but Gilgeous-Alexander still produced a solid line by his lofty standards. The reigning MVP has drained multiple three-pointers in eight of the last 14 games, averaging 30.0 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes over that span while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.