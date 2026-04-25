Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops in 42 points in win
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 121-109 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 42 points (15-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander got whatever he wanted, slicing through the Suns' defense with ease and opening the game with nine straight makes. He didn't miss his first shot until midway through the third quarter and finished with a new playoff career-high in points. The Thunder will be looking to end the Suns' season in Phoenix on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 223 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 196 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 196 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More