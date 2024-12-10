Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Erupts in victory

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 39 points (15-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over the Mavericks in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander's efficient shooting helped him tally his second-most points in a game this season. The superstar guard has scored at least 30 points in eight of his last 10 appearances. Gilgeous-Alexander's five three-pointers made against Dallas tied his season-high mark.