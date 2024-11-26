Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Explodes for 37 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 37 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 130-109 victory over Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and also dished out a season-high mark in assists. There's no question that the star guard has been one of the most consistent players in the league not only this season but also dating back to the start of 2023-24. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 30.2 points per game since the start of November.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
