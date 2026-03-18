Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Extends 20-point streak
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes during the Thunder's 121-92 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
The Thunder dominated Wednesday's game, resulting in Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the starters sitting for the entire fourth quarter. Even with the reduced playing time, the reigning MVP needed just nine field-goal attempts to reach the 20-point threshold, extending his NBA streak of 20-plus-point games to 130. Coming off a back-to-back set, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will get to days of rest before their next game against the Wizards on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges2 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 126 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 99 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More