Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Extends historic scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 35 points (14-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double but came through with a game-winning three-pointer in the clutch to power the Thunder to victory. The star guard is on the verge of history, as he tied Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander has also poured in 30-plus points in 37 contests this season, the most in the league, and will have a chance to break Chamberlain's record Thursday against the Celtics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago