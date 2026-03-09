Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Extends historic scoring streak
Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 35 points (14-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.
Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double but came through with a game-winning three-pointer in the clutch to power the Thunder to victory. The star guard is on the verge of history, as he tied Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander has also poured in 30-plus points in 37 contests this season, the most in the league, and will have a chance to break Chamberlain's record Thursday against the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More