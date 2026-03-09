Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Extends historic scoring streak

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 35 points (14-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double but came through with a game-winning three-pointer in the clutch to power the Thunder to victory. The star guard is on the verge of history, as he tied Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander has also poured in 30-plus points in 37 contests this season, the most in the league, and will have a chance to break Chamberlain's record Thursday against the Celtics.