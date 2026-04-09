Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Extends streak in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Clippers.

Despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to extend his NBA record streak of games with at least 20 points to 141, while producing his eighth double-double of the season -- one short of his career high. Three of them have come in the last 15 games, a stretch in which the reigning MVP is averaging 29.3 points, 7.1 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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