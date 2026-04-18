Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of Oklahoma City's final two regular-season games but will return for the start of this first-round series against Phoenix. The superstar point guard averaged 29.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game over his last 10 regular-season outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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