Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Fades injury report
Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of Oklahoma City's final two regular-season games but will return for the start of this first-round series against Phoenix. The superstar point guard averaged 29.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game over his last 10 regular-season outings.
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