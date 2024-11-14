Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 29 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 victory over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted a career-high 45 points in the win over the Clippers on Monday, and while he didn't repeat those numbers in this win, he was nearly unstoppable on both ends of the court. He recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories, and the star guard continues to be a nightmarish matchup for opposing defenses. He's averaging 28.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of November.