Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Gilgeous-Alexander provided 31 points (13-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 loss to Cleveland.

The Thunder's epic game-winning streak came to an end Wednesday, but Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another impressive stat line while sending fantasy managers another reminder of why he's among the best fantasy options in The Association regardless of the format. This was the fifth time he surpassed the 30-point mark across his last six games, and he's averaging 33.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in that span.