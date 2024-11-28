Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Flirts with double-double in win

Gilgeous-Alexander produced 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 victory over Golden State.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the win but was otherwise productive, His shot volume was massive with 28 attempts, marking a season-high total in the category. He also attempted a season-high 12 three-pointers, sinking three of them.