Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Goes for 30 points in win

Gilgeous-Alexander closed Sunday's 111-100 win over the Knicks with 30 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-16 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't look at his best in the opening three quarters, but he stepped up in the fourth right when the Thunder needed him the most, and he made some clutch buckets that allowed OKC to ice the game for good. The MVP frontrunner has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five games, a stretch in which he's averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor.