Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Goes for 35 points Sunday

Gilgeous-Alexander ended Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Hawks with 35 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another impressive showing Sunday and outplayed Trae Young in a battle between two of the most productive point guards in the early stages of the season. This was Gilgeous-Alexander's first double-double of the campaign, and the fact that he ended just one assist shy of a triple-double shows how impactful he was on both ends of the court. It's still early in the season, but the Thunder star is already averaging 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game to open the 2024-25 season.