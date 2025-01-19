Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) will play Sunday against the Nets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be returning from a one-game absence, and he could see additional usage Sunday with Jalen Williams (hip) ruled out. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers over his last 10 appearances.

