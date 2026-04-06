Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Hits for 20 points in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 win over Utah.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play much due to the nature of the game, as the Thunder cruised to an easy victory against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, but it was enough to see the reigning MVP reach the 20-point mark. He has hit this threshold in every game so far in 2025-26. The Thunder have a tough schedule in the final week of the regular season with scheduled games against the Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Suns. However, since the team has yet to lock up the No. 1 seed in the East, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to continue handling his regular workload on offense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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