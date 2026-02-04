The reigning MVP stuck around just long enough to reach 20 points for a 121st straight game, checking out of the rout late in the third quarter after draining a pair of free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander is just five games away from tying the all-time NBA record of 126 set by Wilt Chamberlain from 1961-63 -- a mark he would potentially reach at home against the Bucks on Feb. 12, the final game before the All-Star break. SGA has had a couple near misses over the last month, but since the beginning of January he's averaging 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.2 threes and 1.7 combined steals and blocks over 16 games.