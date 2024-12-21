Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Keeps streak alive
Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 25 points (10-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 104-97 victory over the Heat.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough stretch at one point in the game, but he took over right when the Thunder needed him the most, and he ended up playing a vital role in what turned out to be a tight win. This was Gilgeous-Alexander's 17th straight game with at least 25 points, and he remains one of the most consistent offensive forces -- and fantasy performers -- in the NBA. The star guard is averaging 31.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game since the beginning of December.
